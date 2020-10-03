Private Trust Co. NA Has $620,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

