PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 288,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 367,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 147.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 128,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,750.5% in the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 266,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 259,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 476.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Shares of PBF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

