Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $736,180.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 711,151 shares of company stock worth $9,053,243. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

