Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,477,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.