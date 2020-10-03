Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

