Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

