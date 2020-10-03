Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,278 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $64.80 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

