Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

