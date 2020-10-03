Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CWEN stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

