Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $54.40 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $403.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

