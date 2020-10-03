Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $81.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

