Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

