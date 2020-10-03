Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

