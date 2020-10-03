Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,328 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

HLI stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

