Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 8,500 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.93% of Immersion worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immersion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Immersion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Immersion by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock worth $13,616,430 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

