Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

