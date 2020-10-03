Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PROS by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PROS by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

PRO opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.