Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $10.68 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

