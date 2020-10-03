Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

