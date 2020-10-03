Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of TTEC worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

TTEC opened at $56.25 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

