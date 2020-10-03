Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

