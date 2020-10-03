Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 5,900 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,844 shares of company stock worth $24,015,892 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

