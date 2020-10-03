Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 108,600 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

