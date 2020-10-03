Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Pfenex worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 243.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the first quarter worth about $169,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 29.5% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 649,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 147,964 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 311.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 528,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 142,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

