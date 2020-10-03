Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

