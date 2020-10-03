Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 927,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,247 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

