Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evertec by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $35.26 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

