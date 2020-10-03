Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.74% of Citi Trends worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.