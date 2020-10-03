Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.59 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.98 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

