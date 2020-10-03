Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 716.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 219.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 79.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEO shares. UBS Group raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $94.13 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

