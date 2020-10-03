Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $696.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $698.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.82.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.