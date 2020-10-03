Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 375,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.60. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 47,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 67,552 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,048.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 630,351 shares of company stock worth $2,379,498. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

