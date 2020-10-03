Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 37,800 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

