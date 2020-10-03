Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Gentherm worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

