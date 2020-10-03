Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,284 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,694,000 after acquiring an additional 135,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.85 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

