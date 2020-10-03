Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

