First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

