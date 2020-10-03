First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Clorox were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

