First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,999 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

