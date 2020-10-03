First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,918 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 264.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 285,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $88.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

