First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $311,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SYSCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after buying an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

