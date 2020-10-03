First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $435.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $452.68. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

