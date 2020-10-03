First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,342,000 after acquiring an additional 636,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

