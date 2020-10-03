First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.98 on Friday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

