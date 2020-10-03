First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

