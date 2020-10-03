First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 502 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

