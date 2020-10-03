First Financial Bank Trust Division Makes New $212,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $255.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $259.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

