First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $202,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

NYSE:ITW opened at $191.85 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.