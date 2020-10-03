First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

