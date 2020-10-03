Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.71.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.91 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $203.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,997 shares of company stock worth $64,748,429. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

